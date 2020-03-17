SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp Sells 1,385 Shares

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $11,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $36,243.04.

On Thursday, February 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of SharpSpring from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

