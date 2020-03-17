Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

