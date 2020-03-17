Simon McKeon Acquires 10,000 Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Simon McKeon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.12 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of A$161,190.00 ($114,319.15).

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at A$16.12 ($11.43) on Tuesday. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$22.00 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of A$30.00 ($21.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of A$26.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

