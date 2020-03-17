Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider John Prendiville Purchases 20,000 Shares

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider John Prendiville acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

Shares of SIQ stock opened at A$5.72 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.09. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$5.94 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $753.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. Smartgroup’s payout ratio is presently 90.34%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

