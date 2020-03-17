SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.29% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.