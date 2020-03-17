Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $832,446.22 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 179,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $832,446.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,800.00.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George bought 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George bought 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George bought 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George bought 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.