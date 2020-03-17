Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 197,986 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

