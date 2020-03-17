Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,222,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 249,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 310,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 236,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

