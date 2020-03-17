Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.95. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

