State Street Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Investar worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Investar by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $794,014.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Investar Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

