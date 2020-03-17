State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.51% of Construction Partners worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Construction Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Construction Partners by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Construction Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $687.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

