Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 32,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 6,183 put options.

EMB stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 833,970 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

