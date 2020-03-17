Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Superior Industries International worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of SUP opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

