Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Purchases 2,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,280.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, James Wilson acquired 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, James Wilson acquired 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00.

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson acquired 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.20 million and a PE ratio of 206.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.91. Sylogist Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

