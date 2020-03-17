T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

