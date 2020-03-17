Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Teck Resources worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 270,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

