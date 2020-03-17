Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TEX stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Terex Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

