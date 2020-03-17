Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

Tesla stock opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,386 shares of company stock valued at $75,239,780 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

