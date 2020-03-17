THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Medhi Mahmud Purchases 37,266 Shares

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCRD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,831,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in THL Credit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

