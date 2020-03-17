Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

