Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) Insider Philip Vafiadis Sells 200,000 Shares

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) insider Philip Vafiadis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59), for a total value of A$165,000.00 ($117,021.28).

Shares of Titomic stock opened at A$0.62 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Titomic Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.60 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of A$2.68 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Titomic

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

