Traders Buy Large Volume of Forescout Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 20,873 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,932 put options.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $126,084.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 1,201,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

