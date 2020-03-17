Traders Buy Large Volume of PTC Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.59. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

