Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

