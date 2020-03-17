Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1,358.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $852.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.