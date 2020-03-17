Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Two Harbors Investment worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

TWO stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.