UBS Group Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $38.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE:CF opened at $24.00 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

