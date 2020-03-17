Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $142.27.

