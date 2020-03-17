Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.