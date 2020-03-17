Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verra Mobility news, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

