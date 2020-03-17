Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

3/12/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$13.50.

3/5/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.25 to C$25.25.

2/25/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOU opened at C$8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,589,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,355,325.93. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,866 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

