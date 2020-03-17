Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Director Charles H. Noski Acquires 20,000 Shares

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WFC stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

