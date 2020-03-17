WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Purchases 26,150 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WOW opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $6,863,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after buying an additional 805,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

