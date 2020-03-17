Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 215,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

