Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 215,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $5,626,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WWW opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

