WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of WSFS Financial worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.