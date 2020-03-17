Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.12 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $24.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $25.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $93.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

