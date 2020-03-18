$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. Rogers’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.93. Rogers has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,795,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rogers by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.