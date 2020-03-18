1,100 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.