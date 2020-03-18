126,146 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Northwest Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,148,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

