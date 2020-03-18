1,450 Shares in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 52.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $13,134,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

