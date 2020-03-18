31,400 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

