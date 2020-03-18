33,590 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STNG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $886.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

