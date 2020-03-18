33,948 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,750.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $175.77 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.