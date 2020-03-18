499 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 499 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

