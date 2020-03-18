Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although Acuity Brands’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year, its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are expected to drive growth. The company is also committed to expand its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. It has been undertaking certain actions that are offsetting higher input cost and tariff impact. This includes increasing prices in order to offset the negative impact of higher material cost, which mainly stemmed from inflationary effects and tariffs by the government on Chinese finished goods and components. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged in the past 60 days.”

Several other research firms have also commented on AYI. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

