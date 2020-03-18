Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

