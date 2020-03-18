Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 535,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

