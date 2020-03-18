Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

ADS opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

