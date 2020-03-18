Amalgamated Bank Buys 937 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 862,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after buying an additional 237,318 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

